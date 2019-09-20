A Dothan man arrested after allegedly attempting to touch a minor child inappropriately has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.
Jamarquez Deshon McGriff, 21, of Dothan, was charged Sept. 15 with attempted sexual abuse of a child less than 12.
Court documents show McGriff will go before Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis on Oct. 4 during his preliminary hearing. During the hearing Lewis will determine if enough evidence is available to send McGriff’s case to a grand jury for indictment.
Due to the sensitivity of this case information is limited.
“All I will say about this case is the victim is an eight-year-old, and McGriff attempted to touch the victim inappropriately in a private area,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Law enforcement was notified about the incident, and an investigation began immediately, which led to the arrest of Mr. McGriff.”
