A September preliminary hearing is set for a theft suspect who was found hiding naked under a bed in a northwest Dothan Tuesday by a Dothan Police K-9 .
Jason Dewayne Creel, 44, will go before Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis during his preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 6. On Thursday, July 24 Lewis appointed attorney Patrick Amason to represent the accused.
Creel, 44, is charged three counts of first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary, first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of criminal mischief, aggravated animal cruelty, attempt to elude and certain person forbidden to posse a firearm.
After an hours-long search on July 22, police located Creel, naked hiding beneath a bed in Riveredge Parkway home, where he is suspected of killing the homeowner’s dog.
Creel was released from an Alabama prison in January, according to Dothan Police Capt. Will Benny. Creel is a former Dothan resident, but moved around frequently before being sent to prison.
Officers began trying to identify Creel early Tuesday morning after locating a stolen trailer and pickup truck.
“As the investigation began, it was determined the stolen trailer belongs to Covenant United Methodist Church, and investigators are in the process of notifying the truck owner to return the vehicle,” Benny said. “We are still determining Creel’s steps Tuesday.”
The case is still under investigation. Additional stolen items could be located, and Creel could face additional charges.
