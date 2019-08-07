A Pike County judge has scheduled an Aug. 16 preliminary hearing for a Troy man charged with killing a store clerk.
Leon Terrell Flowers, 23, Troy, is charged with capital murder and robbery in the shooting death of 30-year-old Neil Kumar.
Pike County District Judge Steven Curtis will determine if enough evidence was presented during the preliminary hearing to send Flower’s case to a Pike County grand jury.
Brundidge police arrested Flowers in the July 24 armed robbery of J&S Buy Rite on Highway 10 in Brundidge, during which Kumar, a Troy University student, was working as a store clerk.
Brundidge Police Chief Moses Davenport said evidence shows the shooter went inside the station around 6 a.m. and demanded money. He then went behind the counter and shot the clerk at close range before leaving with an undetermined amount of cash.
The chief said a 911 call came in just before 7 a.m., but who made the call remains unknown.
According to Pike County District Attorney Thomas Anderson, Flowers has four felony convictions. He was previously arrested and charged with felony murder in another case, but pleaded down to manslaughter. Flowers was given credit for time served while awaiting trial and was released on probation on April 30. The victim’s father asked for leniency in that case, Anderson said.
