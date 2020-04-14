Proactive criminal patrol leads to drug arrest; crystal meth seized

SNEADS, Florida – Jackson County Sheriff Office deputies performing proactive criminal patrol made an additional drug arrest in the area of Sand Ridge Church Road Monday.
Susan Diane Grammer faces charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators had previously applied for an arrest warrant for Grammer on drug-related charges. The warrant was issued April 2. When deputies spotted Grammer operating a motor vehicle, a traffic stop was initiated.
Failing to comply with law enforcement, Grammer continued to travel and turned onto Stephens Road where deputies observed her throwing an item from her driver’s side window. Her vehicle was eventually stopped, and she was taken into custody.
A subsequent search of the area revealed a black case containing a trafficking quantity of crystal methamphetamine, less than 20 grams of marijuana, and an assortment of drug paraphernalia. A check of Grammer’s license also revealed that her driving privileges were suspended. Notice regarding driving privileges suspended was provided to Grammer.
