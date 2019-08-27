Evidence will prove Amanda Oakes’ infant son died with methamphetamine in his bloodstream while she was on a drug run through Georgia, prosecutors said Tuesday in opening statements in the trial of a mother accused of leaving her dead infant son in a Dothan motel room freezer.
Oakes, 36, is charged with manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, and felony chemical endangerment of a child, along with Carlton James Mathis, 28, of Gainesville, Georgia, was also charged in connection with the child’s death after being shot in a standoff with Florida police June 4.
“Not only did she make a drug run, once she picked up her daughter in Georgia she showed her daughter a bag full of drugs, and when Mathis called to tell Oakes their son was dead, she continued to make a her drug drop offs before returning to Dothan,” said Houston County Assistant District Attorney J.T. Jones. “Once she and her daughter returned to Mathis, she wrapped the infant up and placed the infant inside a freezer.”
Jones informed the jurors Oakes offered her daughter marijuana to help deal with the minor child knowing her infant brother was dead.
Methamphetamine was found in the infant’s blood following testing performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, the prosecutor said.
Witness testimonies began Tuesday for a mother accused of leaving her dead infant son in a Dothan freezer.
State’s attorney J.T. Jones called the state’s first witness Tuesday, a juvenile whose name is not released due to her age. The juvenile testified she is friends with Oakes’ daughter, and that during their friendship, the two have had sleep-overs multiple times, and texted on a regular basis. She also stated she had only been at Oakes home once and during her visit to Oakes home, she saw marijuana and wrapping papers lying around.
The witness said the sleep-overs and gatherings occurred at Oakes’ ex-husband’s residence or at the home of the witness on numerous occasions.
The juvenile witness also told the court she received a text from Oakes’ daughter, saying her infant brother was dead.
Jones stated after the witness received the message, she told her mother, and the witness’s mother informed law enforcement of the infant’s death.
Prosecutors have submitted evidence to the court for jurors to view. Throughout the jury trial jurors will see multiple pieces of evidence, including pictures of the infant’s body when it was recovered at the crime scene, and pictures of the infant’s body with tissue damage. A medical expert is expected to testify stating the damage to skin tissue could be comparable to freezer burn.
Oakes’ interview with police is also scheduled to be heard by jurors, along with multiple testimonies by investigators with the Dothan Police Department.
Dothan police were contacted by investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a possible infant death. Hall County authorities indicated Mathis could be in the Dothan area with the dead infant. Following a weekend search, the couple could not be located in the area, but authorities received information that the couple had fled to central Florida.
Investigators determined Mathis and Oakes left Georgia with the infant the previous month after authorities attempted to arrest him on burglary and parole violation charges. The couple later checked into a Dothan motel, and Oakes left Dothan and briefly returned to Georgia, where she picked up her teenage daughter. The infant was left in the care of Mathis. During her trip back to Georgia, Mathis telephoned Oakes and told her that the infant was dead. The next day, Oakes and her daughter returned to the Dothan motel, where she spent the night with the infant’s corpse.
According to Dothan police reports, investigators were told by Oakes that the infant’s body was placed inside the freezer when the smell of decomposition became unbearable. Oakes also confirmed that she and Mathis were under the influence of illegal drugs.
Police say Mathis and Oakes went shopping at Wal-Mart before heading to Florida, intentionally leaving the infant’s body in the freezer of the hotel.
On June 4, deputies with the Levy County and Alachua County sheriff’s departments located Mathis and Oakes, and converged on the couple as they tried to leave an apartment complex in Bronson, Florida. Mathis was shot four times by a SWAT team member after authorities say he brandished a handgun and held it to the head the driver of a vehicle they had entered.
After Mathis and Oakes were arrested, authorities received information from the couple concerning the infant’s whereabouts. A search warrant was secured for the InTown Suites on Ross Clark Circle and investigators found the infant’s body in the freezer of one of the hotel rooms. Police believe the body had been in the freezer five or six days.
Mathis was originally arrested and charged with murder, and indicted May 16 on a lesser charge of manslaughter. He is also charged with abuse of a corpse.
Due to infant’s death, the chemical endangerment charge is a Class A felony carrying a penalty of no less than 10 years and up to 99 years in prison.
