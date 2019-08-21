Prosecutors seek death penalty for father charged with infant son’s death

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if a Houston County man is found guilty of capital murder in the 2018 death of his infant son.
According to court documents, Houston County Judge Kevin Moulton issued an order earlier this month acknowledging the state’s intent to seek the death penalty if Rolando Castillo Jr. is found guilty.
Castillo was arrested and charged with capital murder almost four month after his son died on Jan. 2, 2018.
Police charged Castillo after autopsy results indicated the infant died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso. The autopsy also indicated various internal injuries.
During Castillo’s preliminary hearing, former Dothan Police investigator James Harvey testified he interviewed Castillo three times following the infant’s death. According to Harvey, Castillo was very calm during the first interview. Harvey said he did not believe that would be a typical response from a father who had lost his son to natural causes.
Harvey testified that both parents said the infant was fussy and upstairs with his mother, who is not charged in the case. At about 4 a.m., Castillo went upstairs and took the infant downstairs to his swing so the mother could rest. He remained with the infant until 7 a.m.
At 7 a.m., Castillo sent the mother a text message stating he was not feeling good and asked her to get the infant. Harvey testified the mother went downstairs and noticed something was wrong with the infant and he was cold to the touch. He said the mother then yelled for Castillo, who was upstairs, and they called 911.
Harvey said Castillo’s story changed during the third interview, in which Castillo admitted to dropping the baby from a short distance to the floor. Castillo also admitted to seeing the child have issues breathing and saliva dripping from the mouth area. He added that Castillo did not check on the child who was having breathing issues.
The pathologist report states the infant child suffered several internal injuries, including fractures to the skull and retinal bleedings, Harvey testified.
During cross examination, defense attorney Derek Yarbrough showed a text from the victim’s mother that she sent earlier to an acquaintance stating she was scared the baby would not live very long. Yarbrough indicated the possibility someone else could be responsible for the death.
“We don’t know an exact time frame when this incident occurred,” Yarbrough said. “But, we do know my client and the infant’s mother were the only two people with the child.”
Castillo’s jury trial is tentatively scheduled for April 2020. He remains in the Houston County jail.
