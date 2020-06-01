A Georgia couple was arrested Thursday after police say they left a puppy inside a vehicle while they went shopping at Wiregrass Commons Mall.
Detoit Ishhod Webb, 23, and Kendra Louise Wynn, 21, both of Blakely, Georgia, were arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. Webb is also charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-first offense, and obstructing justice. Wynn is also charged with obstructing justice. All charges are misdemeanors.
Police received information saying an animal was left inside a vehicle with the windows up at the parking lot of Wiregrass Commons Mall. The vehicle was not running.
“Once officers arrived on scene it was determined the puppy was in distress due to the heat, and the officers used a tool to safely retrieved the puppy from the hot vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
After officers rescued the puppy, the animal received appropriate care to ensure its safety, and was turned over to animal control department for adoption.
