TROY – A lengthy police pursuit in Troy resulted in one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
Jonathan Lamar Bundy, 27, of Banks is charged with auto theft and attempting to elude officers.
Last Friday, officers responded to a stolen vehicle report involving a 1995 blue Chevrolet Tahoe in the 400 block of U.S. 231.
“Officers later observed a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle’s description traveling north without headlights on U.S. Highway 29 in the area of County Road 2209,” said Troy Police Chief Randall Barr. “Officers attempted to make a traffic stop and the vehicle being driven by Bundy accelerated and led officers on a lengthy pursuit.”
Officers successfully deployed spike strips which aided in Bundy’s arrest. The pursuit ended when Bundy crashed the vehicle attempting to make a turn onto Alabama Highway 223.
“After the crash, Bundy attempted to flee on foot but was caught by officers,” Barr said.
Bundy also faces a charge of reckless endangerment and obstructing governmental operations for an incident that occurred earlier on Dec. 13.
According to Barr, officers responded to a business in the 200 block of U.S. 231 to investigate an alleged suspect siphoning gasoline. Once officers arrived, the suspect who was identified as Bundy fled the scene in a red Chevrolet Tahoe at a high rate of speed.
Bundy was booked in the Pike County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
