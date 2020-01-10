Police pursuit leads to two schools being placed on high security

Mitchell David Holland

 Holmes County Sheriff's Office

PONCE de LEON, Florida – A suspect is in custody after a police pursuit prompted the Holmes County School District to place Ponce de Leon High School and Ponce de Leon Elementary School on high security Friday morning.

Before 2 p.m. the Holmes County Sheriff's Office had the suspect identified as Mitchell David Holland, 35, of Panama City, in custody, and the security measures at the schools have been lifted.

According to investigators, the incident began after a neighbor noticed Holland passed out in a vehicle at a residence on Ponce de Leon Springs Road.

When confronted by the neighbor, a physical altercation ensued, during which Holland pulled a knife before fleeing on foot.

A search of the vehicle revealed items with Holland’s name on them and a photo of Holland. Also discovered in the vehicle was a pipe containing methamphetamine.

No additional information is available at this time. 

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments