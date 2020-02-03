Reckless driving tip leads to woman being charged with DUI

MARIANNA, Florida – A tip provided to law enforcement led to the arrest of a Cottondale, Florida woman for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Terra Cay Riley, 45, was arrested Saturday and charged with DUI.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned motorist called at 5 p.m. regarding a reckless driver near Caverns Road.
The caller followed the vehicle while relaying information to the sheriff’s office dispatch center.
A deputy arrived in the area and observed the vehicle headed southbound on Caverns Road continuously failing to maintain a single lane of travel. Due the violations observed, the deputy conducted a traffic stop.
As the driver, identified as Riley, spoke, the deputy smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath. Riley’s speech was also slurred and she was acting very lethargic at the time.
The deputy also observed a liquor bottle sticking out of brown paper bag in the passenger seat. When Riley was asked to step out of the vehicle to speak with deputies further, she was unable to walk on her own without being assisted by law enforcement, Roberts said.
After having been advised of her rights, Riley admitted to the consumption of intoxicating beverages and said she had consumed too much.
Riley was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility where she consented to a lawful breath test; the results indicated her blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.
