A Rehobeth Elementary School student received minor injuries Wednesday morning when she was grazed by a pickup truck.
Houston County Sheriff’s Office Major Bill Rafferty said the call originally went out as critical injuries, but the child was not critically injured.
“I spoke with the investigator on the scene, and the child was not critically injured,” Rafferty said. “The child was checked out and no serious injuries were reported.”
The student was attempting to cross the highway in front of her home and walked in front of a pickup truck that was backing out of a driveway.
According to law enforcement, the student did not utilize the designated crossing area where a law enforcement officer is located.
