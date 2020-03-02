REHOBETH — A Rehobeth man is accused of firing shots at workers who he believed were breaking into a neighbor’s home near the area of Bradford Lane and Riverbirch Lane.
Houston County deputies responded to a report of shots being fired Monday afternoon. After arriving on scene deputies determined the man who fired the shots believed someone was trying to break into a neighbor’s home.
One arrest has been made, said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.
“We are not releasing the name of the male who fired the gun at this time,” Valenza said. “Although the man believed someone was breaking into a neighbor’s home, it does not give him the right to shoot at someone. The alleged burglars were working on the home for the homeowner.”
The suspect taken into custody could be charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.
