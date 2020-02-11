A Rehobeth woman faces multiple charges after allegedly robbing another woman who gave her a ride near the downtown post office.
Tiffany Kalka Campbell, 33, was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, and promoting prison contraband.
“During the investigation it was determined a female victim offered Campbell a ride to Burdeshaw Street and Blackshear Street downtown,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “As Ms. Campbell attempted to exit the vehicle, she tried to snatch the victim’s purse.”
The victim continued to fight off Campbell as she continued to bite, kick, and punch the victim multiple times.
“The victim was able to hold onto her purse while defending herself,” Magill said. “However, Campbell was able to snatch $160 from inside the purse.”
Campbell is in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
