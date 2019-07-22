police lights generic
Police believe a 3-month old died from injuries resulting from a fight between the baby's mother and another woman at a Moultrie beauty supply store.

WALB-TV reports the mother, Karen Lashun Harrison, 26, was charged with felony murder, first degree cruelty to children, second degree cruelty to children, simple battery and affray (fighting).

According to the report, the two women were fighting when the baby fell from the mother's arms onto the pavement on July 19.

The story was originally reported by WALB. Read the rest of the story here.

