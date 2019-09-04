A Dothan man is accused of stealing more than $1,800 from his employer.
David Arron Colon, 23, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with second-degree theft of property.
According to police, Colon was an employee with Firestone Wood Fired Pizza and Grill and is accused of pocketing $1,856 between April 6 and July 28.
“During the investigation it was determined that when a customer would pay cash for their meal, Mr. Colon would pocket the cash and discard the ticket,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
Colon is in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
