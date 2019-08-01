A Houston County judge has continued a retrial of a man whose 2008 murder conviction was overturned by an appellate court.
A retrial for Kenneth McKinnis is rescheduled for Oct. 21 before Houston County Judge Kevin Moulton.
McKinnis, 32, was convicted in October 2008 of fatally shooting Byron Belser at the Champagne Lounge in Dothan in 2006 during the course of a robbery. In 2012, an appellate court found Houston County Circuit Judge Ed Jackson’s instructions to the jury in 2008 “constructively amended the indictment,” and ordered a new trial for McKinnis.
“During the oral charge, the trial court instructed the jury that to find McKinnis guilty of murder made capital because it was committed during a robbery, the jury could find that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing either club owner Michael Conaway or Belser,” the appellate court said.
“In order to convict McKinnis of the offense charged in the indictment, the jury would have had to find that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing Conaway,” the court said. “However, in order to convict McKinnis of the offense as instructed by the trial court, the jury could have found that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing Conaway or that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing Belser.”
Belser, 21, died after suffering suffered a single gunshot wound to the right thigh in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, 2006, at the lounge.
McKinnis was originally sentenced to death by lethal injection after the jury recommended death by a vote of 10 to 2.
Two other men were also charged for their involvement in Belser’s murder. Albert McLeod, 24, of Ozark, pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter for his role in the slaying. Kyle McIntosh pleaded guilty in February 2008 to felony manslaughter in the case.
