Reward offered in Elba murder case

ELBA – The Elba Police Department is seeking information regarding a Jan. 16 shooting that took the life of Donta Jaqun Rogers.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
According to police, during the early morning hours of Jan. 16 an unknown person or persons went into a residence located at 617 Putnam St. where Rogers was shot and killed. The suspect or suspects fled the scene by an unknown direction.
Anyone with any information regarding the murder of Rogers is asked to call Elba Police Department at 897-2555 or CrimeStoppers by dialing 215-7867 or toll-free by dialing 833-AL1-STOP.
