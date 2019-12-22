Reward offered in killing of zebra, other animals in Andalusia

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for killing a zebra, cow, and two miniature horses in Andalusia.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that the animals were killed on Academy Drive between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Department at 334-427-4911, Andalusia Police Department at 334-222-1155 or Richard Holt at 334-488-4429.

