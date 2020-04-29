A routine traffic stop Monday led to the arrest of Dothan man wanted for making threats to burn a Holmes County, Florida,church and threatening the life of a pastor.
Jeremiah Jordan Luckado, 23, was taken into custody after officers ran his information through the national data system, which informed officers he had a warrant for his arrest out of Holmes County. He was arrested by the police as a fugitive from justice.
Dothan police contacted the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office regarding Luckado’s arrest, and he was taken to Holmes County, where he is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Luckado admitted to making threats, which included burning down a local church and threatening the life of its pastor. He also admitted to a separate incident in which a threat was directed toward a community agency.
