BY MICHELE W. FOREHAND
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A Holmes County, Florida, man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop conducted in the area of Peak Road and Highway 160.
Bradley G. Coone, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and destroying/tampering with evidence.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed Coone extending his hand out the driver’s side window just prior to the traffic stop. The deputy conducted a check on Coone through dispatch which informed the deputy he did not have a driver’s license, and the vehicle tag actually belonged to a utility trailer.
While the deputy was waiting on a tow truck, the deputy walked to the location where Coone was observed extending his arm out his driver’s window and located a bag containing methamphetamine.
Coone was also cited with unlawful alteration of a tag, knowingly driving while license suspended and attaching tag not assigned. He was booked in the Holmes County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.