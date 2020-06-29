BY MICHELE W. FOREHAND

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A Holmes County, Florida, man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop conducted in the area of Peak Road and Highway 160.

Bradley G. Coone, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and destroying/tampering with evidence.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed Coone extending his hand out the driver’s side window just prior to the traffic stop. The deputy conducted a check on Coone through dispatch which informed the deputy he did not have a driver’s license, and the vehicle tag actually belonged to a utility trailer.

While the deputy was waiting on a tow truck, the deputy walked to the location where Coone was observed extending his arm out his driver’s window and located a bag containing methamphetamine.

Coone was also cited with unlawful alteration of a tag, knowingly driving while license suspended and attaching tag not assigned. He was booked in the Holmes County Jail.

