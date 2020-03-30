Routine traffic stop leads to drug arrest

PONCE DE LEON, Florida – A Panama City man is in jail after a routine traffic stop Friday in Holmes County led to his arrest on multiple drug charges.
Jesse Lee Mitchell, 39, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, during a traffic stop conducted on Highway 81, a deputy came in contact with the driver, later identified as Mitchell. During the course of the traffic stop the deputy located a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine in the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle.
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said a bag containing methamphetamine was also located on Mitchell’s person.
Mitchell was transported and booked in the Holmes County Jail.
