A Eufaula man was arrested Sunday following a routine traffic stop.
Donald Douglas Galloway, 66, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.
According to police, officers stopped Galloway for driving a vehicle with no tag.
“During the traffic stop it was determined the 2015 Nissan Altima being driven by Galloway had been reported stolen Feb. 3 out of Cleveland, Ohio,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
The vehicle was recovered and the owners have been notified.
Galloway is out of jail on a $5,000 bond
