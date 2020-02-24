A Eufaula man was arrested Sunday following a routine traffic stop.

Donald Douglas Galloway, 66, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

According to police, officers stopped Galloway for driving a vehicle with no tag.

“During the traffic stop it was determined the 2015 Nissan Altima being driven by Galloway had been reported stolen Feb. 3 out of Cleveland, Ohio,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.

The vehicle was recovered and the owners have been notified.

Galloway is out of jail on a $5,000 bond

