Routine traffic stop leads to woman facing drug charges

MARIANNA, Florida – A routine traffic stop conducted early Tuesday morning led to the arrest of a Kissimmee, Florida woman on drug possession charges.
Jayla Lyn Long, 29, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended/revoked.
A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle for a seized tag order issued through the State of Florida.
According to Sheriff Louis Roberts III, the driver identified as Long was unable to produce her driver’s license and a check of her driver’s status through NCIC/FCIC returned information confirming her license had been suspended.
An inventory of the vehicle was conducted for towing purposes.
Roberts said the deputy located a clear plastic container containing a crystalline substance that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The deputy also located a bag containing syringes.
Long was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facilty.
