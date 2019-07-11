A Samson toddler is being treated at a Birmingham hospital for multiple dog bites.
According to Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill, on July 10 officers were dispatched to Wiregrass Hospital regarding the 4-year-old's injuries.
“After making contact with the child’s father, we were informed that the boy was visiting his grandparents and the grandmother was feeding the dogs and the dogs began fighting,” Hill said. “The child was standing in the area of the fight, and tried to get the dogs to stop fighting when he was bitten on the face and shoulder.”
The child was taken to Wiregrass Hospital for treatment, but has been transferred to a Birmingham hospital.
No additional information on the victim is available at this time.
