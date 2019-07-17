The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has arrested a Santa Rosa Beach man Tuesday, July 16, for stealing from multiple automated teller machines in Florida and Alabama including Okaloosa, Bay, Walton and Franklin counties in Florida and Houston County, Alabama.
Richard Earl McWilliams, 56, of Santa Rosa Beach, is charged with one count of organized fraud, a first-degree felony, for stealing from multiple automated teller machines in Florida and Alabama.
The investigation begin over a year ago when owners of the ATM replacement and processing company reported that McWilliams, a sub-contracted employee, had stolen more than $100,000 in cash from multiple ATMs.
FDLE stated McWilliams was responsible for loading 42 ATMs with several thousands of dollars in cash on a weekly or as needed basis and maintaining the machines. The company owner became suspicious when monitoring error alerts which indicated there was low to no cash in several of the ATMs which McWilliams was solely responsible for loading and maintaining.
A subsequent company audit revealed that approximately $102,000 was missing from several of the ATMs that McWilliams was responsible for loading.
During the investigation multiple deposits in excess of $100,000 from unknown sources were made into McWilliams’ bank account between January 2017 and June 2018.
McWilliams was booked at the Walton County Jail.
