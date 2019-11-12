Houston County Sheriff’s investigators continue their search for Brandon Riggins in connection to a Saturday shooting at Coggins Trailer Park.
“One male and one female were shot in leg,” Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said. “It appears the couple was in bed when the shooting occurred. The second female located inside the home was not injured.”
According to reports given by the victims, children were inside the home at the time the shooting occurred. However, when deputies arrived, no children were present.
Valenza said the two women residing at the residence have a history with law enforcement.
The trailer park is on East Saunders Road between Hodgesville Road and Third Avenue.
“Right now, we are receiving conflicting stories from the victims, and we are working every detail involved in this case,” Valenza said
Valenza confirmed vital evidence in the case was recovered in the area of South Park Avenue, which is the same area officers were led to search for Riggins on Sunday.
Law enforcement believes Riggins was in the area of South Park Avenue Sunday visiting a girlfriend.
Dothan police and Houston County deputies searched the area of Deborah, Glenwood, and Alpine streets off South Park Avenue west toward Rip Hewes Stadium on Sunday morning. Riggins had been seen on foot in the area.
Valenza hopes to have additional information available later this week.
Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that Riggins did not act alone.
