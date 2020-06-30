Search continues for shooting suspect; one injured

ENTERPRISE – Police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection to a Monday shooting at a barber shop located on Rucker Boulevard.
Shawntareis Dakuan Thompson, 23, is wanted for first-degree assault. Thompson is 5’9” and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
According to Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund, police responded to Untouchable Barber Shop, 913 Rucker Blvd., at 3:15 p.m. where they discovered a fight had led to a shooting. The victim was located in a nearby business with two gunshot wounds.
The suspect later identified as Thompson, had fled the scene. The victim is being treated at a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Anyone with any information regarding Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Enterprise Police Depea5rtment at 334-347-2222.
