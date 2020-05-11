WESTVILLE, Fla. - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Friday in the 2400 block of Cedar Street that resulted in two individuals being arrested on drug charges.
Melissa D. Freeman, 30, and James A. Leavins 45, were arrested. Freeman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Leavins, who was on state probation at the time of his arrest, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, while executing the search warrant investigators located multiple baggies of methamphetamine, as well as empty baggies used for packaging, digital scales, used syringes and meth pipes.
Both Leavins and Freeman were transported to the Holmes County Jail.
