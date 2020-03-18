Second arrest made in Williams Avenue shooting

A second arrest has been made in connection to the Feb. 12 shooting that claimed the life of Terrance Ransom, according to police.
Demarhis Rishaun Walker, 27, of Dothan, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, hindering prosecution, and drug trafficking.
Brandon Fluellen, 26, is charged with murder and hindering prosecution in connection to the crime.
According to court documents, Ransom and Fluellen have a history with law enforcement. Fluellen was out of jail on bond on a charge of possession of a forged instrument, and Ransom was out of jail on bond on a charge of attempted assault and first-degree burglary. Court documents show Walker has previous traffic violations in Houston County, as well as a misdemeanor eluding charge.
Officers responding to a firearm assault about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the 800 block of Williams Avenue found Ransom dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say Ransom was shot at least five times.
According to Dothan Lt. Doug Magill, Fluellen also was grazed by a bullet in the arm.
Investigators are looking at the shooting as possibly being gang- or drug-related.
Walker is in the Houston County Jail on a bonds totaling $165,000.
