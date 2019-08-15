Police arrested a second suspect Wednesday in the recent vehicle burglaries taking place in multiple Enterprise neighborhoods.

Jaylon Te’ldrin Leavigne, 19, of Daleville, is charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Additional charges against Leavigne are forthcoming.

Police previously arrested Makelle Johnny Blair, 20, and charged him with eight counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Two additional arrests are anticipated, said Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Billy Haglund. Enterprise police have placed a hold on two persons of interest currently in the Dale County Jail on separate charges.

The Enterprise Police Department will serve 35 arrest warrants for unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Leavigne’s bond is set at $7,500.

