Police arrested a second suspect Wednesday in the recent vehicle burglaries taking place in multiple Enterprise neighborhoods.
Jaylon Te’ldrin Leavigne, 19, of Daleville, is charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Additional charges against Leavigne are forthcoming.
Police previously arrested Makelle Johnny Blair, 20, and charged him with eight counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Two additional arrests are anticipated, said Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Billy Haglund. Enterprise police have placed a hold on two persons of interest currently in the Dale County Jail on separate charges.
The Enterprise Police Department will serve 35 arrest warrants for unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Leavigne’s bond is set at $7,500.
