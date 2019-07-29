Police have arrested a second suspect in a recent jewelry theft case.
Jennifer Celeste Burkett, 26, of Dothan, was arrested July 26 and charged with first-degree buying/receiving stolen property.
Police arrested Hamilton Chase Baldwin, 28, of Enterprise, last week and charged him with buying/receiving stolen property.
According to law enforcement, on July 22, Baldwin and Burkett allegedly went to Interco Coin & Jewelry on Ross Clark Circle, and sold several pieces of stolen jewelry.
“At this time we are unsure of the value of the jewelry sold, but it has been determined through the company’s paperwork, Interco Coin and Jewelry paid $140 for the jewelry,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Baldwin and Burkett were positively identified through video surveillance and paperwork belonging to Interco Coin and Jewelry.”
Burkett is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
