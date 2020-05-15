TROY – A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Xezabeya Quintez Demond Grandberry.
Edward Paul Wallenmier, 42, of Troy was arrested Thursday by the Troy Police Department.
Leon Jarmarcus Wilmore was arrested on May 3 and charged with murder in connection to Grandberry’s death.
Troy Police responded to a report of a man down in the 3700 block of U.S. 29 South just after 7 a.m. on May 1.
When officers arrived, they found Grandberry’s body lying in tall grass just south of the Conecuh River Bridge. Grandberry had been shot multiple times with a small-caliber handgun.
Wilmore was developed as a suspect after investigators learned of an argument that had taken place at a party the night of April 30.
Wilmore spoke with investigators on May 2 and was arrested on an outstanding alias warrant for contempt of court and placed in the Troy City Jail. A warrant for murder was obtained on May 3.
Wallenmier was incarcerated in the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Wilmore is currently still incarcerated in the Pike County Jail. Wilmore’s bond is also $100,000.
