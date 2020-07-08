WICKSBURG — A 17-year-old Enterprise youth injured in a Monday crash that killed another teen has died from his injuries.
A 15-year-old New Brockton girl died in the four-vehicle crash on U.S. 84 at Alabama Highway 123 about eight miles west of Dothan.
The driver of a another vehicle, Anthony Miquel Bishop, 55, or Enterprise, was arrested and charged with DUI and two counts of murder.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 15-year-old was killed when the 2015 Nissan Altima she was a passenger in was struck from behind by a F150 driven by Bishop around 4 p.m.
ALEA said two other vehicles were damaged in the crash. Two other occupants in the Nissan Altima were transported to Flowers Hospital.
Bishop also was transported to the hospital.
No further information was available. Troopers continue to investigate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.