An second jury trial has been rescheduled for a man charged with 98 counts of possession of child pornography.
Cody Lee Fulgham’s first trial in February ended in mistrial; his retrial is scheduled for Sept. 23.
Fulgham, 26, was arrested in December 2016, and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography. During the February trial, Circuit Judge Larry Anderson dismissed two cases, dropping the number of counts to 98. Prosecutor Jennifer Standley said the two charges were dropped because of photo quality.
“Once the two photos were downloaded from Fulgham’s phone, not a lot of the photo was visible,” Standley said. “Basically, on these two photos, the jury could not look and see pornographic material.”
Standley said that to the best of her knowledge, all the photos from Fulgham’s phone appear to be from the internet.
Fulgham’s defense attorney, Eric Davis, argued during the first trial the age of those in the photos could not be confirmed as minors.
Court records indicate police found child pornography material in his possession on Nov. 18. One hundred separate warrants were served for each individual digital photograph believed to be in his possession. According to court documents, each photo depicted a minor female nude and/or engaging in a sex act.
Possession of pornographic material is a Class C felony. Each count is punishable by between one and 10 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $15,000.
Fulgham was charged with second-degree assault in 2013 and acquitted at trial. He was charged with third-degree assault in 2014, but the charge was dismissed when the state’s witness failed to appear at trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.