Second trial for former Houston County man facing sexual abuse charges set for December

After a mistrial in 2018, a former Houston County man will go on trial on Dec. 2 for multiple charges of sexual abuse.
Henry Luther Welzel Jr’s March 2018 trial was declared a mistrial after a jury foreman notified the judge the jury was divided with no hope of a resolution.
Welzel was arrested March 20, 2016, and charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a child less than 12 years old and two counts of first-degree sodomy, stemming from incidents believed to have occurred in 2016. He was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 26, 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.