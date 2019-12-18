A second trial for a former Houston County man is rescheduled for March 2.

Henry Luther Welzel Jr.’s March 2018 trial on sex charges was declared a mistrial after a jury foreman notified the judge the jury was divided with no hope of a resolution.

Welzel was arrested March 20, 2016, and charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a child less than 12 years old and two counts of first-degree sodomy, stemming from incidents believed to have occurred in 2016. He was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 26, 2016.

