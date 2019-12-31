A Dothan man charged in the shooting death of a friend at a northwest Dothan party in 2018 will go before Houston County Circuit Judge Butch Binford next week for his sentencing hearing.
Fisher Corbin Shipes, 20, of Dothan was arrested May 19, 2018, in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Christian Mullins. A Houston County grand jury indicted Shipes in September 2018. In October, Shipes pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Police responded shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018, to a report of a firearm assault in the 2100 block of Baker Trace and found Mullins with a shotgun wound. It was first reported that Mullins was shot by an unknown assailant with a shotgun. According to police, Shipes fired a shotgun at Mullins from across the room, striking the victim in the abdomen. Police determined alcohol was involved.
Dothan Police Investigator Curtis Stephens previously told the Eagle several of the people in the home were looking at the firearm before the shooting occurred.
“Several of the teenagers were looking at the gun, but everyone decided to leave the area but Fisher,” Stephens said. “Fisher went back to the area where the other teenagers were located carrying the firearm.”
Stephens said Shipes believed he had properly unloaded the shotgun, but he was not familiar with that type of shotgun, and the gun was not unloaded.
Mullins died later at a local hospital.
According to the Code of Alabama, a person commits the crime of manslaughter if he “recklessly caused the death of another person” or “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, he or she recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death and thereby causes the death except that he caused the death to sudden heat of passion caused by provocation and before a reasonable time for the passion to cool and for reason to reassert itself.”
Manslaughter is a Class B felony and the possible prison sentence is two to 20 years.
Court records show enhanced punishment of using a firearm could apply during Shipes’ sentencing. According to the Code of Alabama, when a firearm or deadly weapon is used to commit the Class B felony, a person can receive a sentence of no less than 10 years imprisonment.
