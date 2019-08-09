A trial date for a Wicksburg man charged with 13 counts of sex abuse is set for Aug. 26.
Joe Alfredo Contreras, 51, was arrested on March 6, 2018, and charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy charges.
Contreras was charged after being identified as a suspect in a Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a Feb 28 report of a sexual assault in the 300 block of Laura Lane in Wicksburg.
While Contreras was out on bail, investigators uncovered more allegations, which were investigated and led to additional charges, said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.
In April 2018, Contreras was on the run from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and was considered a fugitive. Court documents show Contreras was apprehended on May 9, 2018, and entered a plea of not guilty in September 2018.
Contreras’ sex abuse charges are Class B felonies carrying a penalty of no less than two years and no more than 20 years per each felony charge.
