CHIPLEY – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made several unrelated felony drug arrests recently in efforts to crack down on drugs in the county.
On April 3, deputies stopped a white van while traveling on State Road 79 near Spool Mill Road. The driver, 43-year-old Christopher Ford, of Vernon, Florida, was arrested after K9 Titan alerted to narcotics inside the vehicle. Ford is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine after deputies located a plastic bag and a syringe, both containing methamphetamine, during a search.
An early morning traffic stop on April 6 ended in the arrest of 30-year-old Jeffrey Land of Bascom, Florida. During the stop, deputies located a plastic bag of methamphetamine and two syringes in Land’s possession. Land was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On April 7, deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding and took the driver, 21-year-old Desmond Jackson of Bonifay, into custody after locating more than 50 prescription pills during a search. Jackson, who said he was on the way to meet someone after making a “deal on SnapChat,” initially lied to deputies about his identity, claiming to be his brother.
Jackson, was on probation at the time of his arrest, and now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute, obstruction by a disguised person, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Two days later, deputies arrested a Vernon woman after she attempted to flee from custody during a drug investigation. Sarah Bigler, 37, of Bonifay, was quickly apprehended after she was found hiding in the bedroom of a nearby residence located on State Road 79. Bigler has been charged with of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest without violence.
A Graceville woman also facing drug trafficking charges after deputies located more than 22 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on April 13.
Just before 7 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle, driven by 33-year-old, Gene Brock, of Vernon, while traveling on Douglas Ferry Road. A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating more than 22 grams of methamphetamine in eight separate bags. The passenger, Kerri Leigh Butler, was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brock was also arrested during the stop, and charged with tampering with evidence and driving while license suspended or revoked.
All suspects were booked into the Washington County Jail.
