Sheriff’s office implements new procedures to serve citizens

BONIFAY, Florida – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is implementing additional protective measures to protect law enforcement officers and citizens from the coronavirus.
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate’s office is complying with instructions passed down by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and with the CDC recommendations.
Tate has suspended all in-person visitations at the Holmes County Jail with the exception of attorney-client visitation. He urges those wishing to have visitation to utilize the sheriff’s office video visitation option as an alternative.
All inmates are being screened. Jail staff is being screened each day before they begin a shift.
“I know these are uncertain times and in uncharted waters,” Tate said. “I just want to assure the people of Holmes County that the men and women of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are still fully functioning to serve the people of Holmes County.”
Tate asks citizens needing to speak to law enforcement regarding a non-emergency situation to call the office and request a call from a deputy.
“Understand that if a deputy responded to your call, the deputy will be practicing social distancing to the extent that is possible,” Tate said. “This may mean standing six feet away and not shaking hands, but this is for everyone’s well-being. Obviously, this does not include circumstances such as performing life-saving measures.”
For additional information regarding video visitation or to speak with a deputy regarding a non-emergency situation, call 850-547-3681.
