A Kinsey woman is behind bars after say her recent shoplifting arrest lead to her being charged on multiple warrants.
Jennifer Lynn Davis, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property, possession/receiving a controlled substance, expired tag, and speeding.
According to police, a local department store identified Davis as a shoplifter who left the store without paying for multiple Columbia jackets in children's sizes valued at $183.98.
“Officers approached Davis’ vehicle and saw the items inside her Black Nissan,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Davis’ information was run and came back informing the officer she had multiple warrants, including a warrant for first-degree theft of property.”
Davis is a former employee with the Shell gas station located on Montgomery Highway.
Police say Davis allegedly stole roughly $6,000 while employed with Shell during the time frame of April 2018 until May 2018. The crimes were captured by the store’s video surveillance camera.
Davis is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $46,000.
