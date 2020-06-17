Shots fired from vehicle; juvenile arrested

MARIANNA, Florida – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots being fired Tuesday,resulting in the arrest of one juvenile.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in the process of responded to the intersection of Napier Trail and Highway 90 West, when officers learned that the suspects had followed or chased a victim from Wynn Street to Napier Trail. Deputies intercepted the vehicle matching a description given by the victim, and a felony traffic stop was conducted. Five juveniles were initially detained with the youngest being 14 years of age.
During the investigation, the victim informed the deputies he was not able to say which one of the suspects fired the shots at him, but could confirm the vehicle stopped is the vehicle from which shots were fired. Occupants of the suspected vehicle also informed deputies one of the juveniles did fire the shots and tossed the handgun used out the vehicle’s window.
According to investigators, employees with a local towing company observed the suspect throw an item from the vehicle and led officers back to the area where a search was conducted and a handgun was located.
The investigation revealed one of the females agreed to meet the victim at Wynn Street to talk, but when he arrived he noticed she was not alone, and feeling that he was being set up for an assault, left the area. All five suspects followed when the confrontation escalated.
The suspect is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice in Bay County; four remaining juveniles were released into their parents’ custody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.