Single-vehicle accident claims the life of Ozark man

OZARK – A single-vehicle accident late Monday night has claimed the life of a Ozark man.
Robert Lamar McDaniel, 71, was killed when the 2001 Chevrolet that he was operating left the roadway and overturned around 11 p.m. The accident occurred on Alabama 105, seven miles north of Ozark.
McDaniel was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to a release from the Alabama State Troopers. McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, the release said.
Nothing further is available at this time as troopers continue to investigate.
