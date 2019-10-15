Single-vehicle accident claims the life of Ozark man
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHIC

OZARK – A single-vehicle accident late Monday night has claimed the life of a Ozark man.

Robert Lamar McDaniel, 71, was killed when the 2001 Chevrolet that he was operating left the roadway and overturned around 11 p.m. The accident occurred on Alabama 105, seven miles north of Ozark.

McDaniel was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to a release from the Alabama State Troopers. McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, the release said.

Nothing further is available at this time as troopers continue to investigate.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments