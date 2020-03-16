Sisters arrested again after police say they abused their mother

Two Dothan women were arrested for the second time for elder abuse and neglect after police say they abused their mother.
Annie Lucy Newby, 39, and her sister, Ida Lorene Newby, 40, were arrested over the weekend and charged with elder abuse and second-degree neglect.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Mercury Drive to an elder-abuse complaint filed by the Department of Human Resources.
According to police, the sisters were not giving their mother her medication in a timely manner, and were not treating a wound properly.
Police say the sisters said they were their mother’s caregivers.
The victim is receiving medical treatment.
The sisters were arrested in January and charged with elder abuse and neglect after the sister prevented their mother from receiving medical treatment for an infection.
