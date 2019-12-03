OZARK - A Dale County man is facing multiple charges of numerous sex crimes, including possession of pornography, sexual assault, and bestiality.
Jason Park of Skipperville was originally arrested last month, but bonded out. Additional charges were filed against Park, and he was booked back in the Dale County Jail Tuesday. He is charged with 10 counts of possession of pornography, sexual assault of a child less than 12, bestiality, and production of obscene material.
The cases against Park are being handled by the Alabama Attorney’s General Office.
According to complaints filed against Park, the videos contain multiple victims, the youngest being a toddler and the oldest being a 13-year-old boy. Video titles described in the complaint, contain various acts of sexual assault against children, including rape and incest.
The complaints in these cases listed probable cause that Park allegedly possessed these videos between December 2018 to November 2019.
Park is currently in the Dale County Jail on bonds totaling $281,000.
