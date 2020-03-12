A widely broadcast television report on a Dale County fugitive yielded disappointing results, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.
Kent Leo Fry, also known as "The Critter Getter," was featured on a Feb. 26 broadcast of the Investigation Discovery’s “In Pursuit with John Walsh,”which profiles fugitives and serves as an outlet to help bring missing children home.
Fry, 55, of Clayhatchee, is wanted for alleged sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
“We’re not giving up,” said Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum. “We turned over the investigation to the U.S. Marshals Service, but no one is giving up on Fry being located and apprehended.”
Bynum said Fry knew he was wanted by the Sheriff’s Office when he fled the area in September 2018. In April 2019, the case was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.
“We received a couple of tips from the recent broadcast, and we followed up on them, but nothing surfaced from the tips,” Bynum said.
Fry is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes.
An investigation began in August 2018 after the Sheriff’s Office received a tip, Bynum said. The victim is related to Fry.
Police believe Fry is no longer in the Dale County area. It is reported he has family located in the western part of the United States.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Fry should contact In Pursuit at 833-378-7783, their local law enforcement agency, or the Dale County Sheriff’s Office at 334-774-3114.
