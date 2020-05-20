A Slocomb man faces a charge of  possession of forged instrument after he attempted to cash two bogus checks last month.

Dennis Earl Pynes Jr., 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of possessing forged instruments.

“On April 17 and April 20, Pynes allegedly entered a bank and attempted to cash a check,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens. “Both checks were written for the amount of $150 each.”

Bank video surveillance aided in identifying Pynes as the suspect, Owens said.

Additional charges could be forthcoming. 

