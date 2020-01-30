The Slocomb Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Damian Alexander Washington.
Washington was last seen leaving his residence on State Hwy. 103, Jan. 18.
According to law enforcement, his destination is unknown. However, police believe he could be in the Dothan area.
Washington is described as having long dreads with blonde tips and a lion tattoo on the top of his right hand.
Anyone with any information regarding the Washington’s whereabouts should call the Slocomb Police Department at 334-866-3333.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.