The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is currently working an active scam involving Social Security impostors calling Houston County residents.
The sheriff’s office is alerting the community with the hope of preventing residents from being a target of the ongoing scam.
An unknown caller will identify themselves as an agent with the Social Security Office, and will go on to inform the individual it has been brought to their attention their Social Security number has been compromised, said Sheriff Donald Valenza.
In an effort to make the call seem legitimate, the bogus Social Security agent advises the individual that the Houston County Sheriff knows about the potential compromise.
“During the conversation the scam caller will ask the resident for the name of their sheriff and a telephone number to his office,” Valenza said. “Once that information is received, that individual will then receive a phone call from a spoofed number stating it belongs to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. That call is not coming from our office. That call is coming from someone trying to steal your money.”
Neither the sheriff nor anyone in his office will call instructing anyone to put money on a Green Dot card, Target money card, Western Union, money order, cashier’s check, or any other means of a money transfer, Valenza said.
“We do not threaten anyone with arrest if moneys are not paid and/or transferred,” Valenza said. “This is a scam and anyone who receives this call should simply hang up and report the call to the sheriff’s office.”
Most of the calls being placed to county residents are actually coming from out of state and out of the country, Valenza said.
