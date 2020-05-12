A Dothan man was arrested Monday after police say he neglected to provide proper medical care for his elderly mother which aided in her death.
James Walter Parrish, 61, is charged with manslaughter and first-degree elder abuse. The victim's name was not released.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, police investigators, in cooperation with the Houston County Department of Human Resources, followed up on a potential elderly neglect report filed by DHR. During the investigation, police learned the victim had died at local hospital on Sunday.
Medical records and the victim's relatives confirmed the woman was was under the care of Parrish. Investigators discovered evidence that showed Parrish neglected to provide proper care to the victim’s medial conditions.
Parrish is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
